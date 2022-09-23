Ian Baraclough has insisted there is still a route back into international football for Kyle Lafferty despite his withdrawal from the team.

The striker was axed from Northern Ireland's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece after a video emerged which appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker using 'sectarian language'.

The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts".

The Northern Ireland manager said a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made to withdraw the striker from the squad.

Manager Baraclough said: "It's not necessarily the end. It will be reported in some quarters as that and it will be sensationalised but I'm there for Kyle."

Baraclough and IFA officials spoke to Lafferty about the video on Thursday night before issuing a statement on Friday.

"I'm not going to go into the conversation but it's right that we spoke about things," Baraclough said.

"You have to discuss them. He's a player of ours and there's an attention to detail you have to take care of.

"I can't elaborate on what the statement says but clearly it's something that we'd rather not be talking about.

"I'm here to support my players. I've always looked at the manager's role as having many facets to it and that includes being a father figure, someone they can turn to and talk to, and that relationship will still be there."

Baraclough said Lafferty would not be replaced in the squad for the final two Nations League games as Northern Ireland seek to avoid relegation to League D.

"The fact was that Kyle hadn't trained since Tuesday," he added. "He's got a back problem and that was something that was part of the thought going behind it as well.

"We're fully focused now. The squad are aware of the situation. Kyle is a popular figure within the group. For me, everyone rallies around him and it's a case of looking towards Kosovo, talking about the football side.

"The concentration has been there all week. There's a focus and an energy. It's clearly different to how it was in June and we can't wait for it to start."

