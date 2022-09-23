Traffic disruption is expected on the Sydenham Bypass over the five weekends.

A £1.7 million resurfacing scheme is to commence this Friday, along the dual carriageway's countrybound lanes between the end of the M3 motorway and Tillysburn junction.

The work is to be completed over five consecutive weekends of 23- 26 September, 30 September - 3 October, 7- 10 October, 14-17 October and 21- 24 October.

The carriageway will remain closed on these weekends between 11pm on Friday night and 5am on Monday morning. A number of weeknight closures will also be in operation Monday to Thursday for preparatory works. During these times a diversionary route will be clearly signed via Sydenham Road, Airport Road, Airport Rd West, Holywood Exchange, Belfast Road.

The work is set to be completed by 24 October, but that date is subject to weather conditions over the next month. The Department for Infrastructure says it has planned the works to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Anyone travelling the area, especially those travelling to George Best Belfast City Airport, are being advised to allow extra time for their journey.

More information about the closure is available on the Trafficwatch NI website.