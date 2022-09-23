The wife of Brendan McKenna has appealed for new information relating to his 1993 sectarian murder.

She made the appeal just ahead of his 58th birthday on Sunday.

Elaine said: “At the time my husband Brendan was cruelly murdered many other innocent people were also gunned down; he wasn’t the last.

"The next target was someone else’s husband, son, brother or father. I appeal to society, to the people of Northern Ireland, if you have any information about Brendan’s murder please contact the police or the confidential Crimestoppers charity.

"If you have any conscience, please come forward.”

Mr McKenna was shot dead by a gunman as he drove to a quarry on the Ballystockart Road, Comber on 2 June 1993.

Dressed in yellow coats, Brendan’s attackers posed as Department of Environment workers before escaping in a blue Ford Escort. The vehicle was later found burned out in the Ballybeen Estate, Dundonald.

"Brendan was an innocent victim of a sickening sectarian attack. He was brutally murdered for no other reason than his religion," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Byrne said.

“A number of people were involved in Brendan’s murder. They know who they are and they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

