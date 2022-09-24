A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police vehicles were rammed by a tractor in Co Tyrone.

Officers investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address at Tattenabuddagh Lane in Fivemiletown on Friday night.

A man tried to evade police in a tractor and rammed three vehicles causing extensive damage.

The officers "took evasive action" and "narrowly" escaped injury, a police spokesperson said.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody at this time.

"This was a reckless and cowardly incident which has left three of our police vehicles off the road affecting our service delivery in the Mid Ulster area," they added.

"There is also the impact in terms of our officers' welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

"If it were not for our officers taking evasive action to avoid the oncoming tractor, I have no doubt that officers would have been seriously injured or killed."

Anyone with further information has been asked to come forward.