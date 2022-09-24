The Mayor of Londonderry says the cost of living crisis is now an emergency, with people in the city frightened at what the winter months hold.

Sandra Duffy was speaking as a rally took place at Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon.

The Sinn Féin councillor hit out at the Government's mini-budget announcement this week, saying politicians in Westminster need to wake up.

"Everywhere I go I'm confronted with people that are struggling," said Ms Duffy.

"Cost of living crisis is on everyone's lips, it's no longer a cost of living crisis, it's a cost of living emergency at this stage.

"People are really frightened about what the winter is going to hold."

The chancellor on Friday announced that the rise in national insurance contributions was abolished, along with plans to increase corporation tax.

However Kwasi Kwarteng has announced his own raft of controversial policies, drawing criticism from businesses and benefits claimants.

Ms Duffy said: "It's a budget that only protects the rich - tax cuts for the very rich, bonuses for the bankers, nothing for ordinary people.

"More needs to be done, Westminster need to wake up to the crisis we're in right now."