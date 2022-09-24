The Irish FA says Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad "in light of an historic social media video which has been circulated'.

The announcement was made ahead of Saturday's match against Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League.

A statement from the IFA said: " In light of an historic social media video which has been circulated, Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the squad."

It comes after Kyle Lafferty was withdrawn from the squad on Friday amid an investigation by his club, Kilmarnock, into an alleged sectarian remark.