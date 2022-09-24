Northern Ireland have beaten Kosovo 2-1 at Windsor Park in the UEFA Nations League.

Josh Magennis headed home in injury time to end Northern Ireland's winless run in the competition.

The game was goalless after the first half but the visitors took the lead when Vedat Muriqi struck in the 58th minute.

Gavin Whyte scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute, firing home from close range after fellow substitute after Shayne Lavery broke away.

Whyte then provided the cross from the right for Josh Maginnis to seal victory for Northern Ireland.