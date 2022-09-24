Play Brightcove video

'Tractor crash'

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police vehicles were rammed by a tractor in Co Tyrone.

Officers investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address at Tattenabuddagh Lane in Fivemiletown last night.

A man tried to evade police in a tractor and hit three vehicles causing extensive damage.

The officers 'took evasive action' and 'narrowly' escaped injury. A 25-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody at this time.

'Cost of living emergency'

The Mayor of Londonderry says the cost of living crisis is now an emergency, with people in the city frightened at what the winter months hold.

The Sinn Fein councillor has hit out at yesterday's mini-budget announcement saying politicians in Westminster need to wake up.

'Bin collections resume'

Normal bin collections in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area are set to resume on Monday.

It comes after industrial action which affected services over the past six weeks ended.

The council says crews are continuing to deal with 'high volumes of waste across the borough' and appealed for residents to be patient while they return to full service levels.

'Drink spike testing'

Belfast's pubs and clubs could see drink spike testing kits being made available over the next few months.

The PSNI says there were around 120 incidents of drinks being spiked here over a 10 month period last year.

Alliance councillor Micky Murray brought forward the proposals to the City Council's licensing committee with the project being pioneered at Belfast's Trade Market in the coming weeks.

'NI player withdrawn'

Northern Ireland are in action against Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League.

Earlier the Irish FA said Conor McMenamin had been withdrawn from the squad, 'in light of an historic social media video which has been circulated'.

It comes after Kyle Lafferty was withdrawn from the squad on Friday amid an investigation by his club, Kilmarnock, into an alleged sectarian remark.

'Ulster beat Scarlets'

Ulster have beaten Scarlets in a thrilling clash in the United Rugby Championship.

John Cooney scored two tries as the visitors sealed a 55 points to 39 win. A try from captain Alan O'Connor inside the first five minutes gave the visitors the perfect start.

Marcus Rea crossed before half time whistle to extend Ulster's lead, before further tries from Billy Burns, Cooney and Tom O'Toole in the second half sealed the result.