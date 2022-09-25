Attempted murder charge after police cars rammed by tractor in Fivemiletown
A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Co Tyrone.
The incident happened in Fivemiletown just after midnight on Saturday.
Police said a 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences.
He's due before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.