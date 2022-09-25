A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened in Fivemiletown just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said a 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences.

He's due before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.