'Police memorial'

Representatives from police forces throughout the UK, gathered in Belfast today for the 19th annual National Police Memorial Day service.

Each nation of the United Kingdom takes its turn hosting the remembrance event.

It was last held in Belfast in 2018. The Home Secretary and Secretary of State were among the dignitaries attending.

'Attempted murder charge'

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened in Fivemiletown just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said a 25-year-old man faces fourteen charges including two counts of attempted murder, and three of criminal damage.

He's due before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

'Bushmills shots'

A woman aged in her 70s and a man in his 30s have escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Bushmills.

Four men called to the property on Causeway Road last night, before one of them fired through an upstairs window.

Police say it was 'fortunate' no-one was seriously hurt.

'Ferry fire'

Stena Line services between Belfast and Cairnrayan were disrupted earlier, following a fire on board a ship docked at Belfast port.

13 fire engines and 61 firefighters responded to reports of the blaze shortly after 5am.

Stena Line said it was a small fire in the exhaust system of the Superfast VII vessel and was brought under control by crew.

They said no passengers had been on board and all crew members are safe. Sailings are now back to normal.

The Fire Service said investigations are ongoing.

'Football results'

Northern Ireland beat Kosovo 2-1 at Windsor Park last night to end their winless run in the UEFA Nations League.

They had to come from behind after the visitors opened the scoring in the second half.

Gavin Whyte found the equaliser in the 82nd minute, before providing the cross for Josh Maginnis to head home the winner in injury time.

Maginnis said it was a significant result after a week that saw two players withdawn from the squad due to social media videos.

Meanwhile the Republic of Ireland lost to Scotland in their match.

John Egan put the visitors ahead at Hampden Park, but Jack Hendry's header, and a late penalty for Ryan Christie, secured a 2-1 victory for Scotland.