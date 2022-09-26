The PSNI says there are delays in east Belfast this evening due to a fallen tree.

The incident is causing ongoing delays at Parkway in the city.

A police spokesperson said: "One lane is currently closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."Elsewhere, motorists are advised that the Clontonacally Road in Carryduff is currently closed in both directions due to a fallen pole.

The road is closed between the junctions with Comber Road and Ballykeel Road South.

Police say local diversions are in place but are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

