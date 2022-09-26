A twenty-five-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder two police officers following an incident in which their car was rammed by a tractor.

Matthew Nolan from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Fivemiletown is further charged with threatening to kill the officers, damaging three PSNI vehicles, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of breath, failing to stop and remain at the scene of accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.

He appeared by video-link from police custody and spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

All matters relate to an incident in the Main Street area of Fivemiletown on 23 September.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A defence barrister said there would be no application for bail at this stage, after which District Judge Steven Keown remanded Nolan in custody to appear again by video-link on 24 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.