The shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says he stands by comments he made on a border poll.Peter Kyle MP told the BBC if he became Secretary of State he would set out the criteria for a poll on a united Ireland.Speaking at a Sinn Fein fringe event at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool Mr Kyle said,“What I said earlier stands.

We are here to be the honest broker. We want to make sure that Northern Ireland is master of its own destiny. And we want to make sure that is something which was enshrined in treaty and is something that will continue long long into the future.”Both the DUP and the UUP have criticised Mr Kyle for his comments.During the Sinn Fein panel discussion in a Liverpool city centre hotel, the prospect of restructuring the Stormont institutions was also discussed. Since becoming the third largest party after the last assembly election, the Alliance party has been calling for reform of the current workings of the assembly and executive.Peter Kyle MP told the fringe event, “The structures as they are now seem to reinforce the negatives of the way that politics is conducted in Northern Ireland and it doesn’t incentivize the positives. So there is clearly a case for having a relook at the structures of politics.”

