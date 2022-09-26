When you talk about cancer, there’s no getting away from statistics - one in two people born since 1960 will be diagnosed with some type of cancer in their lifetime, more than 26 people are diagnosed everyday.

But behind each figure - each number - is someone’s story.

The system, however, is in crisis. Waiting list targets are rarely met. And the impact of the pandemic has compounded the issue.

Few will argue our health service is working well - or even that it was before Covid reached us.

A new ten year strategy to remodel cancer services here is being implemented which aims to change the system - equal access to diagnosis and treatment - no matter where you live in NI.

To provide smoother pathways to improve cancer waiting times and ultimately, patient outcomes. Investing in cancer services and enabling new pandemic proof models of care. And learning from the impact of Covid 19.

But for the people we spoke to, challenges with waiting times and the impact of the pandemic have had a major impact on diagnosis and treatment.

Mother of three Alison Graham took the decision to pay for diagnostic treatment.

The 59-year-old starting showing symptoms in late 2019 and despite deteriorating health, she remained undiagnosed when the pandemic hit. She was eventually diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer which had spread to her lungs.

She said: “I was told I would have six months. So if I hadn't actually gone at that stage and had to wait, I probably wouldn't be here.”

Bangor woman Rachelle Thompson’s treatment for her breast cancer was impacted by the pandemic.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2019, a second cancer diagnosis meant she had to have a mastectomy.

As she waited for her surgery, she said: “This thing was like a ticking time bomb inside me… I just wanted it away.”

She eventually had her surgery, despite several postponements and she’s very open about the effect on her mental health that her illness has had, and is grateful to the charity sector for their support during the pandemic.

She said: “Without them, I don’t think I’d be here.”

When Damian McMahon speaks of the pain of his mothers death from cancer, you can hear the heartbreak in his voice and see it in his face.

Martha McMahon’s illness was detected too late, leaving her family bereft. Just one of the many families left devastated.

Heather Monteverde, one of those behind the new strategy, said it can’t be a document that’s set in stone for the next decade.

She added: “We need to look at what's coming down the track and plan for it. But yes, I'm very optimistic that things can change, but it's going to take commitment from all the stakeholders and it's going to take money.”

It is estimated the strategy will cost £2.3million in its first year, with £143m per year thereafter to maintain.

Preparatory funding also needs to be found of around £73m, but with no Executive in place, making the changes is yet another challenge but one which needs to happen.

We’ve had other reports looking at our health service - Bengoa, Compton. Will we still be having the same conversations a decade from now?

Mark Taylor, of the Royal College of Surgeons, said this isn’t an option.

He added: “I don't think we can have this conversation in another ten years because I don't think the prognosis for the NHS at the minute will survive ten years.”

Helpline numbers

Cancer Focus 028 9066 3281

Action Cancer 02890 803344

Cancer Research 0300 1231022

Marie Curie 0800 716146

Macmillan Cancer Support 0808 808 00 00

Up Close will air on UTV on Tuesday September 27 at 10.45pm.