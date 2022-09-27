Two people have been stabbed in a house in Newtownabbey.

The attack happened at around 1.10am on Tuesday morning.

One man was found with a puncture wound to his left leg and one woman was suffered a laceration to her head. Both victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remains in custody at this time.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 52 27/09/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.