Belfast man, Sean Smyth has been tirelessly campaigning to raise awareness for stem cell donation following the loss of his daughter Eimear to Hodgkin's Lymphoma disease.

He set up charity Eimear's wish to help raise awareness of the need for more people to be aware of the disease.

Mr Smyth described Eimear as a "a fantastic young lady," and hopes his work with the charity will help to honour her abiding wish that everyone will join the donor register.

Despite an initially successful stem cell treatment, Eimear died as a result of an allergic reaction to an anti-transplant rejection drug. She was only the fifth person in 17 years on the island of Ireland to have such a reaction.

Speaking about his work with his charity 'Eimear's Wish,' Mr Smyth said: "We get out there and we talk to people about becoming donors and we have a bit of fun."

He has already formed partnerships with Ulster GAA and the IFA, but he is determined to go further.

"Please let me get into the flute bands. Think how many flute bands we have in Northern Ireland," Sean added.

He joked: "I don't want your music. I want your bone marrow."

Sean's work is clearly making a difference.

Holly Gooch, a representative from Anthony Nolan stem cell charity said: "Already we know that 11 people that Sean has signed up or spoken to have donated their stem cells."

Eimear's Wish volunteer, Jane Taylor Grieve, added: "He's really got the message out there, he's created hope for others and it's just unimaginable what he's done."

