Ciara Mageean has got a lot to be proud of this year.

But it goes way beyond pride for the teachers and pupils at Assumption Grammar School.

Now something of a role model and and inspiration for many, the former pupil returned to her old school to hand out sports prizes and offer some advice:

"I want to show the kids that you can be from a small town in Northern Ireland and you can take on the world," she said.

The 30-year-old athlete from Portaferry has had quite the year picking up silver at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

She also earned her first Diamond League victory, breaking Sonja O'Sullivan's Irish National Record set back in 1995.

"I'm going to be busy for for the next while.

"I have the European cross-country coming up in the winter then it rolls into indoor season so we've the European indoors.

"After that, next summer, will be a world championship. And then it's the Olympic Games in Paris.

"So it's all go!"

Ciara developed a keen interest in middle distance track racing while at Assumption Grammar school in Ballynahinch.

Her former PE teacher, Mrs McCambridge, entered the young student into a cross-country race:

"Ciara has so much natural ability and with her grit and determination and motivation, she just was destined to succeed," she said.

Ciara reflected on her journey from classroom to race track.

She said: "Little moments like this, whenever I come into my school.

"If you had asked me as a teenage girl where she would be today, probably at that stage she would be like, well, that's what I wanted and that's what I've expected.

"But the journey towards here has been tough and it's not been easy.

"And so, yeah, as I've got older, I've realised I have to take a moment and reflect and smile because you only have a couple of moments like this in your life, and I feel very happy and grateful that I've been able to do it."

Assumption Grammar school vice-principal Marcelle Orsi paid tribute to her success: "For her to take the time out of a very, very busy schedule and to come back to Assumption and to share that journey with our girls and to get up and talk to them and to really convey to them that if you keep working at your dream, you can fulfil it. We're so proud of her."

Ciara told UTV that she will be heading to Stormont on Saturday for a charity race along Stormont's famous mile.

More information on The CCUC Stormont mile here:

"I'm very fortunate to be an ambassador for the Children's Cancer Unit charity, and we're hosting a mile long race on Saturday.

"The charity does so much for children in Northern Ireland On Saturday, there will be a family fun day. People can come along on the day. It will probably be the fastest mile anybody will ever run because thankfully, it's down hill," she joked.

