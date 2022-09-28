Police have praised the bravery of a rape victim after her abuser was handed an 18-year sentence.

The 50-year-old-man from the Portadown area cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity. He was sentenced at Newry Crown Court for 11 counts of rape and child cruelty.

“The offences committed by this man against his own child are cruel and sickening. I want to thank the woman for assisting our investigations,” said Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell.

“Her bravery and tenacity to come forward to police and take this man to court for his crimes should be commended.

“Now an adult, the victim in this case continues to suffer long-lasting harm as a result of this man’s perverse crimes, that occurred in her home, a place where every child should feel safe and cared for by those who love them.

"No child should ever have to suffer and have their innocence taken away like this.”

The Co Armagh man subjected his vulnerable step daughter to a series of repeated rapes and threats of violence to keep her silent.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC said that with the convicted sex offender still maintaining his innocence, there was no remorse and no mitigating features to any aspect of the case.

Instead, the judge said there were multiple aggravating features including a “breach of trust” in that he was “effectively her father,” the repeated nature of the tapes and length of time over which he raped the girl when she was between seven and eight-years-old and was “extremely vulnerable".

At the end if his trial earlier this year, a jury convicted the defendant of 11 counts of rape and one of child cruelty committed on dates between 1 July 2006 and 19 October 2007.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks, Judge Kerr outlined how the now 23-year-old victim told the jury how the raped began when she was around seven and how her drunken step-father came in her bedroom and got into bed beside her.

“He told her nothing bad is going to happen here - it’s just a bit of fun,” said the judge, adding that after he removed their underwear, he raped her.

Judge Kerr told the court “she was threatened by him not to say anything and she was really scared” and that after the first time, she was raped “three or four times every week,” when her mother wasn’t around, until she was eventually taken into care.

The child cruelty aspect of the case, said the judge, arose in that the defendant “hit all of the children and physically abused them” but the charge the jury convicted on related to a specific incident when the girl had gotten out of bed and he “slapped her in the legs four or five times,” hitting the little girl with such force that he left bruises.

The offences came to light when the victim was around 15 and wrote a note to her foster mum and when he was arrested and interviewed, he denied doing anything wrong, claims that he still maintains now.

Turning to the various reports, Judge Kerr said while the victim had symptoms consistent with PTSD, some of that was as a result of the sexual abuse but also related to her mother neglecting her from a young age and being taken into care.

As regards the defendant, Judge Kerr said he had claimed to be suffering from a personality disorder and had mental health difficulties but according to an expert psychiatric report, “there’s no evidence” of any of that but rather a man with “limited internal resources” who drank too much and reacted angrily to situations.

In addition to the jail sentence, Judge Kerr also imposed a lifelong restraining order, something he said which was “rare” but necessary given the background circumstances.

He also ordered the paedophile to sign the police sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

