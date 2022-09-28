Belfast woman Roisin Hillman is launching Northern Ireland’s first conference dedicated to menopause and perimenopause.

Ms Hillman was the force behind the Menopause Support Group Northern Ireland on Facebook, an online group with over 3,500 members. It allows women to share their experiences of the menopause.

After founding the support group, Roisin said she was motivated to launch the Menopause and Me event after she realised what, "little help there is out there to properly inform women when they need it the most".

She added: “Most women aren’t prepared for this tumultuous time which can descend from nowhere and change a woman practically overnight.

"Compounding it all, some GP’s lack the knowledge to help, especially in the case of perimenopause symptoms, which can significantly impact some women up to 10 years before menopause begins.”The Menopause and Me event will be held in The Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim, on Sunday 16 October between 1pm and 5pm. Women of all ages and stages of life are welcome to attend, as well as health professionals who would like to gain more knowledge and expertise on the topic.

The day will be addressed by the Health Minister, Robin Swann and aims to offers a safe and supportive environment to hear guest speakers telling their personal stories. Medical experts will also address the conference.

Ms Hillman added: "Menopause shouldn’t be feared – it’s a stage of life that can be managed well and I want every women coming along to leave feeling prepared with all their support tools at the ready."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.