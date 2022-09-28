Northern Ireland's Wednesday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

COST OF LIVING

A campaign will launch later setting out key demands to help with rising living costs.

The Cost of Living Coalition has set out the plan and is calling for greater support like a rise in the minimum wage and a cut to energy bills. The group was set up earlier this year in response to the cost of living crisis.

They say a protest is planned for Saturday to ensure the demands are met.

ASTHMA

A leading lung charity here warns, many could be at risk as temperatures get colder and energy costs soar.

Asthma and Lung UK say without a functioning Executive lives are being put at risk this winter. They are calling for ministers to step up and help those in need.

ROYAL MAIL STRIKES

Royal Mail workers are set for 19 days of strike action in the lead up to Christmas.

It follows previous industrial action earlier last month. Workers Union says the continued dispute over pay and conditions will affect Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The union says it will have a "dramatic impact" on services.

STUDENT NURSE BURSARY

Student nurses and midwives are set to benefit from a boost in financial support. Health Minister Robin Swann says there will be a 15 per cent increase to means-tested elements of bursaries for those studying in this academic year.

It's estimated that the increase will cost nearly 170 thousand pounds.

HALF-TERM FLIGHTS

And flights for half-term getaways are an average of 42% more expensive than before the Covid pandemic.

According to a consumer group, the increase has been blamed on rising fuel costs and demand for travel and airport passenger caps.

SEX EDUCATION

Nearly half of secondary school teachers do not feel confident delivering sex and relationships education. That's according to a survey from a union and the NSPCC in Northern Ireland. According to the research, some educators have put that down to 'inadequate' and 'outdated' training.

NORTHERN IRELAND FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland lost 3-1 to Greece in the final game of their Nations League campaign last night. Conor McMenamin, who was suspended for Saturday's win against Kosovo over a historic social media post, returned as a substitute.

They’ll remain in League C for the next campaign.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND FOOTBALL

The Republic of Ireland edged out Armenia 3-2 in the Nations League. It means the Republic avoid relegation from League B in the competition. A penalty from Robbie Brady in the dying minutes of the game earned the win.