Police have confirmed the identity of the man who died following a road traffic collision in AughnacloyNiall McDonald, 44, from the Dungannon area on Monday 26 September was involved in the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road.

Police have appealed for information relating to the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Green stated, “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”

