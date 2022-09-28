Police in the Republic of Ireland are investigating an incident which left a young girl in hospital in a critical condition.

Her mother is also receiving treatment in hospital - her condition has not been reported.

The eight-year-old girl was taken from a home in Clarecastle, Co Clare to University Hospital Limerick.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that the child is eight-years-old and that an adult woman found unconscious at the scene was taken to the same hospital was her mother.

It reported the mother and daughter are from Ukraine and had been staying in a residence set up for those fleeing the war.

An incident room has been established at Ennis Garda Station and An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to contact the investigation team.

