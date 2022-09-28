Severe asthma sufferer fears soaring energy bills will impact his health

Play Brightcove video

A man with severe asthma has told UTV he has serious worries about how the struggle to heat his home, because of soaring energy bills, will impact on his health.

Keith Gray from Belfast is one of hundreds of thousands of people in NI who suffer from illnesses which depend on keeping their body temperature well regulated.

"I am seriously worried. If I'm already getting chest infections now and I can't afford to heat my home then I would be worried for my health."

Keith says he feels that the most vulnerable are bottom of the pile in terms of government priorities: "There's a stoney silence, we've no Executive here. "

It comes on the day campaigners from a cross section of trade unions, community and political groups launched a charter calling for government solutions.

Maria Morgan, from Ligoniel Improvement Association, is one of those involved: "You see people crying, you've got people with mental health and the frustration with us is that we're limited in what we can do."

The Cost of Living Coalition has organised a protest march this Saturday in response to the ongoing crisis.

Gerry Carroll from People Before Profit said: "We're hoping that by launching the charter we can let people know there are proposals that can be brought forward and ultimately when we have people on the streets we can change the conversation."

