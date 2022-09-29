Kyle Lafferty could be facing a 10 match ban after he admitted letting himself and his club down over the alleged use of sectarian language in a social media post.

The Northern Ireland international has received a fine from Kilmarnock after a video appeared on social media.

He faces a Scottish FA hearing on 20 October accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule which forbids the use of insulting language which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.

SFA rules state that the punishment for the latter is a mandatory minimum 10-match ban which can only be reduced "where exceptional circumstances are established".

The video showed the former Rangers and Hearts striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts".

Killie announced their internal investigation into the incident had been concluded shortly after the SFA charges were announced.

A statement added: "The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

"Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.

"The club has also engaged Scotland's leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kyle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first team squad and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling sectarianism in society.

"Kyle has also committed to supporting the club's community projects which will see him participating in Nil by Mouth's educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock's 'Football for All' programmes on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future."

The club added they would co-operate fully with the SFA's investigation.

Lafferty was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their recent Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

The former Motherwell manager claimed the incident was not necessarily the end of Lafferty's international career.

It is unclear whether Lafferty will be in the squad for Kilmarnock's cinch Premiership match at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Killie manager Derek McInnes earlier stated the club would be guided by the SFA's input but Lafferty could feature if fit considering he is likely to face some form of suspension following his Hampden hearing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.