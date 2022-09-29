Play Brightcove video

Vicky Seviour has spent the last eight years raising funds for the Kicks Count charity.

The charity helped ensure her son was born safely when his movement reduced in the womb.

Her fundraising efforts allow her to combine her gratitude and her passion for recycling.

"My son William is an IVF baby and towards the end of my pregnancy his movement started to reduce," Vicky explained.

"I though he's just getting ready to be born, and somebody told me about Kicks Count and told me actually that's not true.

"So I went on their website and saw their information and thanks to them, William was born safely.

"We were checked out in hospital three times and on the third time my amniotic fluid had gone, and if we hadn't gone to the hospital when we did he might not be here today."

Friend and volunteer Helen Tomb says Vicky's enthusiasm is inspiring.

"So far there's over £14,000 raised, but each of those items that come through Vicky's house and that Vicky handles is about one penny the charity receives for each item.

"That's nearly a million and a half pieces of rubbish that Vicky has kept out of landfill and that's £14,000 that has gone towards the charity and on towards saving lives.

"So critically that's what Vicky's motivation is. Vicky's energy and enthusiasm for recycling is what keeps us all going.

"There's 4,500 people on the Facebook page that Vicky really encourages to not put items in the black bin - which is really easy to do when we're in our kitchen - but to keep those, separate them, take them to collection points, which all comes to Vicky's home and she sends it all off.

"I think Vicky's whole determination to really raise funds for Kicks Count and keep rubbish out of landfill keeps us all inspired."