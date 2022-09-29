Play Brightcove video

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the way for Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

The Met Office says gusts could exceed 50mph in some areas - with more than 20mm of rain in just a few hours.

Road users have been warned of the potential for difficult driving conditions during the morning rush hour.

UTV Weather Presenter Louise Small says: "Friday morning will get off to a very wet and very windy start with the potential for some difficult driving conditions, so do take care and extra time for your journey.

"Heavy persistent rain and strong winds will continue through the morning with gusts of up to 60 mph expected around the coasts and 40 to 50mph in exposed areas.

"The heaviest rain will clear through by lunchtime with some blustery showers following behind.

"This type of unsettled spell is not unusual for this time of year as we move further into the autumn season."