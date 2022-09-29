Northern Ireland's Thursday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

Cross border event

The Taoiseach is due to attend a cross border event later to discuss the island's shared future. Michael Martin's keynote speech is expected to focus on the Irish Government's commitment to 'work with all communities' to build a consensus.'

Northern Ireland Protocol

The former chief Brexit negotiator has said the EU must NOT back down in the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Michael Barnier's comments come after a warning that a Stormont election will be called if an executive is not functioning within a month.

Road traffic collision

The Curr Road in Beragh near Omagh has reopened this morning. It follows a two vehicle crash on Wednesday. New research has shown dogs can smell stress

New research by Queen's University has shown dogs can smell stress. In the first study of its kind, four dogs were able to detect stress from human sweat and breath. The findings show dogs don't always need visual or audio cues to know when their owner is stressed.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to call election in October if Stormont stalemate remains

99 former prisoners attempt to sue NI Secretary

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.