The Public Health Agency is warning students of the dangers of mixing alcohol and drugs.

Thousands of students returned to the lecture theatres and with it comes many nights out socialising.

Health authorities are urging young people to be aware of the dangers posed by alcohol and drugs.

Kevin Bailey, regional lead for drugs and alcohol at the PHA said: “It’s easy to forget that alcohol itself is a powerful drug and mixing any drugs, including prescription medications and alcohol can be unpredictable.”

“Those returning to university or college, or starting for the first time, will be looking forward to meeting up with friends and socialising.

"Some of the time this might involve alcohol. And some students may choose to use drugs. It is of course safest not to use any drugs at all, but if you choose to drink alcohol keep an eye on how much you’re drinking and never mix with other drugs.

"The combination could be toxic and cause serious damage to your health.”

The Public Health Agency has issued advice to help minimise risks:

Drink alcohol in moderation.

Drink no more than 14 units per week for both men and women and be spread evenly throughout the week.

Avoid illicit drugs

And only take medication prescribed by a doctor and as instructed.

In the case that students do choose to mix drugs the advise is to "think carefully" about the risks involved. In particular those with any mental health problems as the problem may be exacerbated, the PHA warned.

Students are advised to "start low and go slow, especially if you are taking a drug you have never used before."

"Look after your friends," the PHA said in a statement, "it’s ok to tell each other to take it easy; that’s what good friends do.

"Don’t let anyone go off by themselves. If anyone becomes unwell, stay with them. Some people can become aggressive. This can be a sign of someone having taken too much and may be an indicator of overdose. If anything has gone wrong, call the emergency services immediately."

For further information and details on how to track your alcohol intake visit the ‘virtual bar’ provided by the Public Health Agency at www.DrugsAndAlcoholNI.info.

