Campaigners behind a new film which features the stories of Troubles victims say it is designed to urge the UK Government to ditch its controversial legacy legislation.

The movie, called The Victims Stories, was shown at Queen's University on Thursday night, with representatives from the British, Irish and US governments in attendance.

It features eight people who lost family members in atrocities in Northern Ireland, including the Omagh bomb, the Ballymurphy massacre and Bloody Sunday.

The NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill offers an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for people who co-operate with an information body.

John Teggart, whose father was killed in Ballymurphy, called on the Government to listen to the families.

"We wanted to put across to the British Government our voice on how these proposals affect us, we wanted our voice to be heard," he told UTV.

"It's a very emotional film, it goes into details of how our loved ones were murdered, but it also tells how the victims are affected even 50 years later by the trauma of what happened."

Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine was among those in attendance on Thursday, after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris declined his invitation.

Lord Caine says he is in “listening mode” and committed in the summer to listening to victims.

"I just want to get around as many organisations, groups and political parties and individuals to listen to what they have to say," he said.

There is almost universal opposition to the proposed legislation which would see an effective amnesty offered for people accused of Troubles offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It is also set to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the Troubles.

The Bill has already been through the House of Commons and is set for consideration by the House of Lords.

A Northern Ireland Office spokeswoman said: "Ahead of the passage of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in the House of Lords this autumn, Lord Caine is this week continuing his engagement with a range of stakeholders in Northern Ireland, including with victims and survivors.

"This builds on his engagement throughout the summer, and reflects the UK Government's intention to consult widely on the Bill with interested parties regarding their concerns, and how these might be addressed as the Bill proceeds through Parliament."