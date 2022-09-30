Detectives are appealing for information to help locate 43-year Robert Flanaghan.

Mr Flanaghan is wanted for arrest after his early release license was revoked, and police have announced details of a £10,000 reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We are keen to locate Robert, who is 6ft tall and was last seen in North Belfast earlier this month.

“If anyone is aware of his whereabouts they should not approach Robert but should contact police immediately in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.

“The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it receives that leads to his arrest.

“Crimestoppers is independent of the police. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.