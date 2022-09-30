A little boy who died after he was hit by a van has been described as a "beautiful, happy, loving and charming little boy" who had the most beautiful smile and vibrant personality.

Ollie Simmons-Watt died after the single vehicle collision in Limavady on Thursday September 30.

The five-year-old had been playing on his bike at the time.

Tributes were paid throughout Friday and his school friends have been offered support.

Julie McDonagh Principal of Roe Valley Integrated Primary School said: “The entire school community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Ollie Simmons-Watt, a Primary 2 pupil at our school.

"On behalf of my colleagues, governors and pupils I extend our deep and sincere sympathy and support to Ollie’s parents, his brother and sister, and extended family circle during this incredibly difficult time.

"They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers.

"Ollie lived his life in school with great joy; a beautiful, happy, loving and charming little boy with the most beautiful smile and vibrant personality.

"Ollie loved sports and thrived on responsibility.

"Ollie will be remembered with great love.

"He will be greatly missed by his Roe Valley Integrated Primary School family, his many friends and all the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School team across the school.

"A letter has been sent by the school to parents, informing them of our tragic loss and providing information on the support services available through our school for our amazing children and staff during this difficult time.

"We have also invited the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team to assist in supporting our pupils and staff through this time of grief.”

Police said the incident happened in the Irwin Avenue area at around 3.30pm.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries," police said in a statement.

"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22."

