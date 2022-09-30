Play Brightcove video

A mother whose daughter died aged just 20 has told UTV she 'died with her.'

Cathy Murray's daughter Tierna passed away in December 2021.

She was addicted to cocaine.

Cathy says she believes the drugs killed her daughter:

"It's horrible to see your child so full of life & laughter & love to be just cold & gone.

"She was a child too.

"She was a little girl.

"A baby, an innocent child robbed.

"I tell you what drugs do.

"That is where I have to go to see my child at a grave yard.

"I said I died on the 12th Dec & I just exist now".

It comes as representatives from a wellbeing centre in West Belfast told UTV they have never seen the drug problem as bad.

The amount of people coming through the doors of West Wellbeing needing help have trebled in the last 10 months.

