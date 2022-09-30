Play Brightcove video

The owner of a care home group has warned that hospitals are facing a "catastrophic" winter because nursing homes are being forced to turn away new residents due to a staffing crisis.

Naomi Carey, who is the director of Hutchinson Care Homes, said she is currently only able to operate at 85 percent capacity - and may have to reduce that even further - as recruitment costs and agency fees have become unsustainable.

Due to a shortage of nurses and care assistants in Northern Ireland, many care homes rely on recruiting staff from abroad.

But Naomi told UTV that since Brexit that has become increasingly difficult and costly.

She said it can cost up to £12,000 pounds in sponsorship fees and relocation fees before a new nurse from abroad even starts.

It can cost around £8,000 for each care assistant.

Temporary agency staff are needed to fill in the staffing gaps, but at high cost.

Last year Hutchinson Care Homes' agency staff bill was £1.7m.

"It's not sustainable," said Naomi.

"There needs to be a cap on agency costs. I really worry about the future of the sector," she added.

This isn't just an issue for Hutchinson Care Homes, which runs seven nursing homes in the Antrim area, but one that is being felt across Northern Ireland.

There is concern that if care homes continue to have to reduce their capacity it will have a knock-on impact on hospitals that are already struggling to cope with a lack of available beds.

The Department of Health has issued additional funding to the independent care home sector.

However, a spokesman said the department is exploring, with independent health care providers, how further assistance can be provided.

