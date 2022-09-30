Play Brightcove video

Belfast Giants hero Laura Small has been crowned UTV's Pride of Britain winner.

All this week, UTV has been bringing you the stories of four inspirational fundraisers who all make a huge difference in their community.

Laura beat off stiff competition from Tom McMillan, Vicky Seviour and Sean Smyth.

Laura, who is the Relationship and Business Development Officer for the Belfast Giants has been working tirelessly off the ice to make dreams come true.

She works closely with sick and terminally ill children, affectionately know as the Giants' 'special kids', welcoming them and their families to training sessions and match days to provide some much needed respite.

Not only does Laura ensure that the kids get to meet their heroes and feel truly part of the team, she becomes a friend for life.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann, father of five-year-old Dáithí, who has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for four years, summed up what Laura means for his family.

"I brought our Dáithí to a game and then I got a phone call on the Monday morning from Laura asking why I hadn't let her know we were coming.

"From that phone call I have to say that everything has changed in our lives.

"Not only had Dáithí been waiting on a heart transplant for four years but his nanny sadly passed away, my mother.

"In a very dark time she was the light that came into our lives."

Laura will now travel to London to meet other regional winners.

