Police are appealing for information following a fatal two-vehicle traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened on the the Curr Road area of Beragh on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

It was reported shortly after 11.25am that a lorry and a grey Renault Modus had been involved in a collision in the area. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to hospital following the incident. Police on Friday said he sadly passed away.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 582 28/09/22," police said in a statement.

