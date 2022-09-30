A 66-year-old man has died after a one car crash in County Londonderry.

The single vehicle collision happened on the Cookstown Road in Moneymore shortly before 7.30 on Friday morning.Emergency services attended but the man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene.

The road was closed today for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic. Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 310 of 30/09/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.