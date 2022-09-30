Breaking News
Police advising motorists to avoid Co Down car park due to chemical spill
Police are advising motorists to avoid a car park in Co Down due to a chemical spill.
The incident in Carryduff is currently ongoing.
In a statement, police said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the car park on Church Road in Carryduff due to a chemical spill in the area."
The PSNI is urging local residents to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
