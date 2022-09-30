Police are advising motorists to avoid a car park in Co Down due to a chemical spill.

The incident in Carryduff is currently ongoing.

In a statement, police said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the car park on Church Road in Carryduff due to a chemical spill in the area."

The PSNI is urging local residents to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

