Play Brightcove video

Energy:

The Consumer Council is reminding customers of energy price rises that will come into effect in the coming days. Increases from five main electric suppliers in Northern Ireland will take effect and they say it will heighten the cost of living pressures.

Payments:

The Economy Minister has said energy support payments will be made to people in Northern Ireland in November. The scheme will see a £400 discount on bills. Gordon Lyon's has said good progress has been made in the past few days.

Budget:

The Prime Minister and Chancellor are to hold a meeting with the head of the office Budget later. Lizz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are seeking to reassure the markets after days of financial turmoil following the announcement on the mini budget last Friday.

Mother & Baby homes support service:

A new specialist service has been launched to help victims of mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland. From Friday, anyone who has been impacted can access a range of support from therapies to information on recovery.

New movie on the stories of the Troubles:

Campaigners behind a new film, which features the stories of Troubles victims say it's designed to urge the British Government to ditch its controversial legacy legislation.

The movie called 'The Victims Stories' was screened at Queen's University last night.

Royal Mail strike continues:

Royal Mail postal workers strike continues from today. It's the latest action in the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. The industrial action will take place over the next two months during peak mail periods such as black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.