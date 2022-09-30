The daughter of a woman who fell ill while on a plane to Croatia has spoken of her relief at finally being able to get her mum home.

Enniskillen woman, Jennifer Tierney has spent over eight days in hospital in the county.

"Getting mummy home is all that matters," Orla Humphreys told UTV.

"My father had to leave on Wednesday and leave her there. This is something you see in the movies. It's very very difficult."

Jennifer, 73, was rushed to hospital from the plane when it landed after her husband Dermot couldn't wake her up.

She is battling inflammation of the brain caused by an issue with the auto immune system.

Orla added: "My mother was a very fit woman. She has so much dignity and keeps herself really well.

"It's going to be a very long recovery for my mother. She won't be coming home and going home, she'll be in hospital for a very long time."

Jennifer and her husband have made the pilgrimage to Medjugorje many times over the past 20 years.

"For me and my mother and father this was supposed to be a week of prayer and getting closer to our Lady," said Orla.

"For me I felt came I to be close to one mother but a part of me lost my other mother"

Orla Humphries, stood outside the hospital her mother Jennifer is being treated in

There was confusion around Jennifer's insurance for the trip, however, after UTV contacted the company which provided cover, it confirmed the costs - thought to be around £20,000, would be covered.

Orla has been told the medical evacuation plan is in place and the family will know on Friday when the can leave.

