Saturday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Cost-of-living crisis sparks protest

The Chancellor is facing calls for urgent talks with the devolved administrations in the wake of financial turmoil following last weeks mini budget.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined his Welsh and Scottish counterparts accusing Kwasi Kwarteng of taking a huge gamble with public finances. It comes as hundreds of people gathering in Belfast to demand more government action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Amid that crunch on household finances - there's been high demand for energy top-ups, as customers face a substantial increase in the cost of electricity and gas.

SSE gas tariffs increased by just over 28% on Saturday. Some electricity providers also increasing prices.

Firmus bills in Greater Belfast and the Ten Towns network will go up by over 56% from Monday.

Ireland's Future rally takes place in Dublin

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has been jeered during a speech at an event promoting Irish unity in Dublin. The Fine Gael politician was on stage at the Ireland's Future event which took place at the 3 Arena.

Thousands of people attended from across the island of Ireland for the rally. Actors James Nesbitt and Colm Meaney were there alongside Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. No unionist parties, or Alliance attended.

Drugs found in vehicle at Belfast Harbour

Drugs with an estimated street value of four hundred thousand pounds have been discovered in a vehicle at Belfast Harbour.

The 27kg of cannabis was hidden in a wardrobe within the vehicle with a sum of cash also recovered. A 33-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested. on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Irish Premiership results

Cliftonville have returned to the top of the Irish Premiership following a 4-0 win at home to Newry. Rory Hale scored a hat trick with Ryan Curran also getting on the scoreboard.

Two other games kicked off at 3pm on Saturday. Carrick Rangers earned a 4-3 victory at home to Crusaders while Dungannon Swifts lost 1-0 to Linfield. Larne and Coleraine feature in the late kick-off.