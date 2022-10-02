Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a manufacturing company in Comber, Co Down.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) says 39 crew members are in attendance at Befab Ltd on Glen Road.

Five appliances are at the scene.

In a statement, NIFRS said: "NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in a building at Befab Ltd, Glen Road, Comber at 08:50 on Sunday 2nd October 2022. There are currently 5 Fire Appliances from Comber, Carryduff, Newtownards, Knock, Whitla, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield, 39 firefighters, 3 Officers and the Firefighter Emergency Support Service (FESS) in attendance. The incident is currently ongoing."

