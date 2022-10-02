Sunday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Natasha Millar has your news headlines from Northern Ireland.

Fatal shooting in west Belfast social club as people watch football

A man has been shot dead in a social club in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road.

It is understood the club was busy with people watching football on TV when two masked men entered the building on Sunday afternoon.

Police at the scene of the shooting. Credit: Pacemaker

There was a heavy police presence at the scene in the aftermath.

Two ambulances were parked in the grounds while a PSNI helicopter hovered above.

Firefighters tackle blaze at Comber business site

Firefighters say a blaze that broke out at a refurbishment company in County Down was accidental.

Nearly 40 crew members tackled the fire which broke out just before 9am.

Demonstration takes place in solidarity with people of Iran

A demonstration has taken place in Belfast in solidarity with people in Iran protesting against the death of a young women who had been detained by the country's morality police.

Despite a fierce crackdown by the Authorities which has resulted in more deaths, opposition to the regime has spread.

Among those there were asylum seekers who have made Northern Ireland their home.

Rory McIlroy finishes fourth in Dunhill Links Championship

Rory McIlroy has finished fourth in the Dunhill Link Championship at Saint Andrews.

He shot a fourth round of 66 on the last day, finishing just two shots behind winner Ryan Fox. McIlroy went into the final day still in contention but finishes tied with Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

