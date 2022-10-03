Play Brightcove video

Police have said those who shot dead a man in west Belfast put the lives of countless other people at risk.

The PSNI has made a fresh appeal for information surrounding the death of 49 year old Sean Fox, calling the shooting a "reckless act."

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Millar said the shooting was carried out in a crowded function room at the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club with people watching football at the time.

"It is only by pure good fortune other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack," DCI Millar said.

“This was a reckless act and there can be no justification for it whatsoever.

"The gunmen walked into the premises past several people before firing their weapons at Sean a number of times.

"Both men were masked and I believe they made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the gunmen as they entered the Social Club at around 2:25pm to come forwards.

"I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk," DCI Millar added.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the social club at the time and has any mobile phone footage of the incident or anyone who was on Suffolk Road around the time of the murder and may have any video footage or dashcam footage to save that footage and to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.”

Information can be provided on the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.