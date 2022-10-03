A number of roads have been closed while emergency services tackle a fire in Belfast city centre.

In a statement posted on Twitter, police say Donegall Street in Belfast has been closed while the NIFRS deal with a fire at a building in the area.

A number of diversions are in place, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

The junction of Donegall Street with Royal Avenue, York Street and Academy Street is also believed to be closed.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 05.37 on Monday 3nd October 2022.

"8 Fire Appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two Aerial Appliances, 52 Fire- fighters and 5 Officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

