An 18 year old man has been charged after what police have described as a 'significant fire' in Belfast city centre, along with a burglary of a nearby business.

The teenager has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, burglary and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The 18 year old is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 4th October.

The Old Cathedral Buildings contained a number of artists studios, with a fundraising campaign being launched to help those who have lost their equipment in the blaze.

Around sixty officers from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were involved in tackling the blaze on Church Street.

A number of roads have been closed in the area following the fire.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: "I got a call this morning just before 6am. My brother is a security guard at the Ulster University and he said, 'Tina, your building is on fire'.

"Of course, I sprang up, got a taxi, came in and literally for about an hour and a half, just stood here crying watching the building go up in flames.

"I was able to give them keys, ring the landlord and the agent, and I made contact with the other tenants in the building as much as possible.

"It was just heartbreaking as I watched people's studios go. One man owns a violin making studio - it was gone. There are illustrators in there that have artwork.

"We can see that our offices are probably going to have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my staff are working from home today."

Ms Calder added: "We've had a wonderful outburst of support from the community here in Cathedral Quarter, asking what can they do to help, and it's just wonderful to see that community come together to support us."

