Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Monday 3 October.

A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot dead at a social club in west Belfast.

The man, who has been named locally as Sean Fox, was shot when masked men entered the premises on the Suffolk Road just after 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The bar was packed with people watching football when the shooting took place. Mr Fox was shot a number of times and died at the scene.

Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

Police sealed off the area while forensic investigations were carried out.

The attack has been widely condemned.

A Northern Ireland minister has apologised for his stance in previous Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

Leave campaigner Steve Baker said relationships with the Republic and EU were not "where they should be", and added that ministers needed to act with "humility" to restore trust.

The Prime Minister has said an NIO minister who apologised for his former "ferocious" stance on negotiations with the EU was speaking for himself.

Speaking to UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee, Liz Truss said: "Steve speaks from his own personal experience being deeply involved in the Brexit debate, but he speaks for the whole government in that we absolutely want to find a negotiated solution to deal with the issues of the Northern Ireland Protocol and work with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland."

A new search for a teenager murdered and secretly buried by the IRA is to begin.

Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was last seen in November 1975.

Excavators will return to a site at Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan later on Monday to start a new search effort, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has announced.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.