Fermanagh-born actor Adrian Dunbar has branded the UK Government as "a shoddy bunch of people."

Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were joined by the Line of Duty stalwart on Tuesday's show, who spoke about his new role as Ridley in the ITV drama and also shared his thoughts on the current government.

When asked if there should be a general election, Adrian responded: “As soon as possible yep.

“I think there's a paucity of leadership in the country at the moment and I think they're a shoddy bunch of people, and we should get rid of them.”

When speaking about his Line of Duty character of Ted Hastings using social media to speak on politics previously, Adrian shared: “I mean satire, where would we be without it?

“We don't have it anymore. It would be nice if Spitting Image was back, that would be a good idea wouldn't it.”

