The owner of a cat who has gone viral on social media thanks to their supposed Northern Irish accent says his famous feline has always been a 'diva'.

Ian Allen sent the video of his cat Leo to his brother who then posted it on Twitter, where it has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

"I Whatsapped the video to him, and he posted it on Twitter and then the following morning he text me saying 'your cat is now famous'.

"It exploded all over Twitter, which was quite funny really."

The video shows Ian asking Leo if he was "a good boy", while Leo appears to respond saying "aye".

The feline phenomenon has taken social media by storm, and been shared around the world with over 14,000 likes on Twitter on Tuesday morning and over 250,000 views.

Ian says they first noticed Leo wouldn't 'meow' shortly after they rescued him from a shelter in Co Donegal.

"He would never meow - it would have been 'aye' or 'wah' - or something like that.

"He was lying at the back door and I said to him 'are you a good boy?' and he just went 'aye!'

"You could see the teeth and all, and the mouth opening, and I was in stitches."

When asked how Leo is adapting to his new found fame, Ian says Leo has always been a 'diva'.

"He was always a diva but he hasn't a clue.

"We play him the video from time to time, and he just looks at us as if we've got two heads."

