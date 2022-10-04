Play Brightcove video

With more Ireland's Future events on the horizon, including one in Belfast, the debate over Saturday's gathering continues.

To some it was history in the making, for others it was the start of a conversation, while detractors label it a talking shop and a rallying call to endorse Irish unity.

View from Stormont has been speaking to Ireland's Future board members, politicians and actors who attended, as well as a number of attendees from a unionist background.

Ten political parties were represented in the arena, but it was who wasn't in the room that caused much comment.

No unionist politician accepted their invite and Alliance opted out too, arguing that politics shouldn't be binary. Of course that drew stinging criticism from some quarters.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar received some boos from a small section of the crowd during his speech, as he pitched a potential vision for the future.

While Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald received a rousing reception for her oration.

The last word of the day went given to Ballymena born actor Jimmy Nesbitt who cast his vision for a new union of Ireland, welcoming to those of all traditions.

Questions over funding were responded to by organisers, who insist that no big institutions are among their hundreds of backers.

Around five thousand people attended, but the challenge for those behind Ireland's Future is how to win the hearts and minds of those not in the room.

