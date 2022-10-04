Man taken to hospital following incident involving a cherry picker and a lorry in Belfast
A man has been taken to hospital following an incident involving a cherry picker and a lorry in Belfast.
The incident happened on Hamilton Road on Tuesday morning.
In a statement, Belfast Harbour Police said: "emergency services are in attendance and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”
